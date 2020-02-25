Chris Harrison Admits Peter Has An ‘Intimate’ Relationship With ‘Bachelor’ Producer After Dating Rumors

‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison spilled some details on the speculated relationship between Peter Weber and one of the producers of the show, Julie LePlaca, in a new interview, and admitted they are close.

Chris Harrison, 48, hinted that a romance is going on between Bachelor star Peter Weber and one of the show’s producers, Julie LePlaca, after there’s been much speculation about the two’s relationship status. The reality series’ host sat down with Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood on Feb. 25 and addressed the rumors that the hunk may end up giving his rose to Julie, who he’s been seen spending a lot of time with recently, instead of one of the three remaining ladies at the end of the season.

“I didn’t mean to do anything other than the fact that we spend a lot of time together, we travel the world together,” Chris said when Kit and Mario asked him what was up with a recent Instagram photo that showed him posing with Peter and Julie. “Julie, an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us works on the show so she’s with Peter and she’s with all of us.”

Kit didn’t let Chris stop there, though and asked him directly if Julie is with Peter. “I’ll just say this, it’s an intimate relationship,” he replied. “You spend that much time together, we all get close, so sometimes those lines get blurred.” Although Chris didn’t give a straight answer about Peter and Julie’s situation, he definitely made it sound like there could seriously be a twist at the end of this Bachelor season!

Speculation about Peter and Julie first started when fans noticed that she was seen in a lot of social media photos with him over the past few weeks and on important days too, like New Year’s Eve. On the last day of 2019, Julie took to her own Instagram page to post a photo of herself in the middle of Times Square in New York City and Peter could be seen from the back in the background. Other photos they were in together included one that Peter’s dad shared on his social media page. In that pic, Julie could be seen smiling and posing at a table with Peter and his family during a New Year’s Eve lunch at a NYC restaurant.

To set things straight, though, Peter was in the Big Apple to promote The Bachelor with Julie as his rep during the new year celebration, so it’s possible they were just working closely for business but if Peter does indeed reject the last three women on the show and choose Julie instead, it will be the first time any Bachelor star has done so in the history of the show.