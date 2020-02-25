Anna Faris Is ‘Happy’ She No Longer Has To Hide Engagement: She ‘Can’t Wait To Get Married’

Anna Faris can ‘really celebrate her engagement’ to cinematographer Michael Barrett, now that she confirmed long-running rumors! A source explains why it was kept a secret in the first place.

The secret’s out, and Anna Faris, 43, is glad. After revealing she is indeed engaged to her Overboard cinematographer Michael Barrett, 49, on the Feb. 11 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, “Anna is so happy now that everybody knows the truth about her engagement to Michael,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She knew there were plenty of rumors for months and lots of speculation about her already being engaged. But now that Anna has confirmed the rumors, she feels like she can really celebrate her engagement and doesn’t feel the need to hide anything any longer.”

The engagement wasn’t a total secret, though. “[Anna’s] closest friends and family have known about her engagement but being able to talk about it in public has been really freeing,” our source adds. However, the public was already on to Anna after seeing the actress sporting a yellow diamond rock on her finger in Nov. 2019. It turned out to be the same ring that Anna showed off to James Corden this February!

Anna did have a reason for holding off on the big news. “Anna is in love with being in love and that is why everyone in her life knew her good fortune before the world did. Everyone that is important in her life knew she was engaged and that is what she wanted,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “But she knew the rest of the world would find out eventually and she is happy that people now know because she has nothing to hide.” Now, The House Bunny star can look forward to the next step: the actual wedding! “[Anna] can’t wait to get married as she wants to show people what true love is and if they can in any way learn from her love, even better!” our second source adds.

Anna is still on the lookout for the officiant of her and Michael’s nuptials, which she revealed on The Late Late Show. “Well, I want somebody that’s humorous that also brings heartfelt sentiment, that doesn’t talk too much about themselves,” Anna told James, and even jokingly said, “I need a lot of attention.” It’s true — the attention is all on Anna and Michael now!