Tamar Braxton Sparks Breakup Speculation With David Adefeso After She Deletes Pics On Instagram

Tamar Braxton fueled speculation that she split from boyfriend David Adefeso when she deleted all of her Instagram pics and posted a cryptic tweet about letting go.

It looks like things may be over for Tamar Braxton, 42, and her beau David Adefeso, 50! The singer caused major breakup speculation when she took to Instagram every one of her photos, including the ones of her and the businessman, and also tweeted a cryptic message on Twitter on Feb. 17. “If they don’t want you.there is no talking. No reasoning. Let it go and let God bring you the one who will be all that you need to except all of you. your flaws will not be your weakness but it will be your strength and attraction to the one that is meant to be in your life,” Tamar’s tweet read along with an emoji of praying hands.

The speculation is surprising considering Tamar and David just spent Valentine’s Day together on Feb. 14 but fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about Tamar’s tweet and many of them weren’t too shocked. “Its just something about him that was off. I never liked him for her. Ijs,” one fan seemingly wrote about David. “The way she was dragging him around, I’m not surprised. She’s not officially divorced from Vince yet. There’s no man that will put up with Tamar’s bratty ways,” another boldly said. “I knew he wasn’t going to marry her,” a third wrote.

Tamar first started dating David in 2018 after splitting from her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 47, in Oct. 2017 and admitted she felt like she could have married him in an interview with Wendy Williams in Sept. 2019. Although her divorce wasn’t finalized until July 2019, Tamar’s relationship with David still managed to progress and get pretty serious and they often shared PDA-filled pics and videos on social media, including some from David’s 50th birthday celebration in Nov. 2019.

If they don’t want you.there is no talking. No reasoning. Let it go and let God bring you the one who will be all that you need to except all of you. your flaws will not be your weakness but it will be your strength and attraction to the one that is meant to be in your life.🙏🏼 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) February 17, 2020

We’re wishing Tamar and David happiness in their lives whether they’re still together or not. We’ll be on the lookout for more updates from Tamar soon.