Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Posts PDA-Filled Video Of Them Kissing At His Birthday Party

Tamar Braxton and boyfriend David Adefeso heated things up at his birthday party when they passionately kissed several times while everyone celebrated around them.

Tamar Braxton, 42, began the birthday celebrating for her boyfriend David Adefeso days before he officially turns 50 on Nov. 23. The “Love & War” songstress posted a hilarious Instagram video from his birthday festivities on Nov. 19 where she poked fun at her friends by singing a hilarious song about them being vegan. Tamar looked stunning in her Fashion Nova gear that she modeled in a separate Instagram post. The whole crowd looked to be having a great time as they laughed and danced the night away for her night in shining armor. Things took a turn for the romantic, however, when David posted his own Instagram clip of him getting up close and personal with his ladylove at the party.

PDA alert! One of Tamar and David’s friends raised a toast for the birthday boy during the party that included guests like viral sensation James Wright Chanel (remember his video about Patti Labelle‘s pies?). The lovey dovey couple then went in for a kiss not once, not twice, but four times before the clip ended! “Another amazing Taco Tuesday, this time during birthday week,” David captioned the footage. “Watch how my @tamarbraxton is grabbing my shirt at the end… lil mamma can’t get enough of this sugar. And baby, I can’t ever seem to get enough of you too, thanks for a terrific start to birthday week.”

Tamar and David have been getting hot and heavy on and off Instagram for months. She posted a clip of her kissing her Nigerian hunk on a beach in May 2019, where the couple showed off their fit bodies while smooching it up.

Could there be wedding bells for the singer and financial consultant? She’s not ruling that out after getting candid about their future on The Wendy Williams Show back in September 2019. “Yes,” she said in response to Wendy asking her if they will walk down the aisle together. “Now, that’s a piece of chocolate, I won’t give up.”

One thing’s for certain: do not try and get with Tamar’s man. She slammed a fan who flirted with him by writing “Hey U” in a snap he posted on Instagram May 29. “Hey boo! I’m Tamar from Baltimore,” the Braxton Family Values star wrote in response to the flirting. “This is my boyfriend David… so correction sis… hey Ya’ll.”