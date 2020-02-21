Sharon Osbourne, 67, Shows Off Her New White Hair At Ozzy’s Album Release Party

The party was about Ozzy Osbourne and his music, but all eyes were on Sharon Osbourne and her new, white hairdo!

Mrs. O is looking gorgeous! Sharon Osbourne, 67, took her new white hair for a spin while supporting husband Ozzy Osbourne, 71, at his record release party, and it’s clear that this is one of her best looks yet. Sharon, rocked the same deep, auburn hair color for decades, far before even her days on The Osbournes in the early aughts. The Talk host revealed on February 18 that she had been dying it that color once a week to cover up her naturally grey locks, but she was done with that for good. Now, she’s slightly platinum blonde, leaning toward white, and truly embracing her ice queen ‘do.

The rock star manager wore an all-black outfit for the February 21 event at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood, which perfectly showcased her new hair color: a longline, leather coat, sheer turtleneck blouse, and slim slacks. In one sweet pic, she was seen in a booth with Ozzy and their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 35, as they celebrated the release of his latest solo venture, Global Tattoo. Ozzy hasn’t changed up his look since the 1970s, and it still works for him. He wore his signature round sunglasses and crucifix necklace for his listening party, while Kelly, who loves herself a bright hairdo, went with a purple bob, toped with a cute beret, for the occasion.

Sharon’s colorist, Jack Martin, posted side-by-side pics of what he called her “complete transformation” to Instagram just three days prior. “Sharon explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster,” Jack said in the post. He revealed that it took him eight hours to achieve the stunning result, and now she doesn’t have to worry about her weekly dye job anymore!

Ozzy looked happy and healthy during the party. The rocker and Sharon announced on Good Morning America in January that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, but it was “not a death sentence.”