The Feb. 20 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ looks like it’s going to be a wild one, as CeeLo throws major shade at his fiancee in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

We’re now three weeks into the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, so things about to get super rowdy. This EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 20 episode shows CeeLo throwing a bit of shade at his fiancee, Shani, during a group activity. It’s not totally clear what’s happening, but the log line for this week’s episode states, “Chozus’ mystery call sends Bianca into a rage. Things get heated when Joseline confronts Bianca. A pool party sparks jealousy when Balistic reaches his breaking point & a major blow up erupts.”

In the 90-second clip, we see Shani discussing what she wants from CeeLo. Dr. Ish explains that they “handpicked” three gentleman to entertain Shani because they “have the qualities” that she needs in a man, as well as a relationship. “Did any of these guys give you something that you have not been getting in your relationship with CeeLo?” he asks.

“One of them gave me something that I love about [CeeLo],” Shani says, before she continues, “When CeeLo came into my life, he was more so considerate. And that is sometimes what I do want from him, but I do know he can’t always give it.”

Judge Lynn Toler then asks, “CeeLo, did you see those guys delivering that or did you not notice what they were giving her?” And he says, “On a few occasions, it looked like insistency. Sometimes insistency can look like consistency, and if a woman is weak in her core, she may mistake those two things.” Um, what? So is he saying Shani is weak?

Judge Lynn Toler tells him, “CeeLo, we were talking about her needs for a nanosecond before we started talking about your need. Feel her without it relating to how you feel, [and] what you want. [This is] a focus on her.”

Watch the full clip above. And watch new episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition on Thursdays at 10pm on WE tv.