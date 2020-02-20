In this clip from the Feb. 23 episode of ‘American Idol’, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are forced to pause auditions due to a scary gas leak on set.

We’re going to pull a Chris Harrison and say this might end up being the “most dramatic” season of American Idol ever. Thanks to a newly released clip from the Feb. 23 episode, we now know that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were forced to pause the auditions that’ll be featured on Sunday evening, due to a gas leak that got pretty “intense” very quickly. In the 43-second clip shared by PEOPLE, Katy can be seen asking, “Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense”, as the judges are sitting and waiting for the next contestant.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Luke tells the producers, before Katy adds, “I have a slight headache from it”. She then stands up to quickly leave the studio and adds, “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.” Soon thereafter, chaos ensues amongst both the crew and the contestants as sirens are heard in the background. Some contestant have no idea where to go or what to do.

“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” Luke says upon going outside. And then, a handful of firefighters can be seen showing up to handle the situation. But not everything is okay just because the firefighters arrive on the scene — in the final few seconds of the clip, Katy says, “I’m not feeling good”, before falling to the ground. Fans will have to tune in this week to see what happens next, but we hope she was just joking!

Want more? New episodes of American Idol air Sundays on ABC.