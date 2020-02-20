Erika Jayne Admits Denise Richards Will Have A Lot To Answer For At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After Brandi Drama

The new season of ‘RHOBH’ hasn’t even aired yet, and we’re already looking forward to the reunion! While on ‘WWHL’ on Feb. 19, Erika Jayne alluded that Denise Richards will be in the hot seat at the reunion!

Erika Jayne admitted that everyone stirs the pot this coming season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but she got a head start during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night! The Chicago on Broadway star revealed that it will be Denise Richards who will have “the most” explaining to do after all the drama unfolds this season. —Mostly likely, starting with her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, who will appear in a guest role in season 10.

“Who do you think will have the most to answer for at the reunion?” Andy Cohen asked Erika during a game of “Spoiler Superlatives.” Erika didn’t even hesitate before she replied, “Denise.” The game required Erika to choose one costar per superlative who best fit the description.

Earlier in the night, Andy took fan calls, one of which asked Erika to give her thoughts on Brandi’s highly anticipated return. “How do you feel about Brandi coming back and joining the group?” the caller said about Brandi, who was previously a full-time Beverly Hills housewife.

“Well, Brandi always brings it,” Erika admitted, noting that Brandi’s “got some information, baby.” However, a smirking Erika didn’t elaborate.

Fans of RHOBH first heard about Brandi and Denise’s alleged affair just last month. The rumor claimed the two carried on a months long affair while filming the new season. While Brandi hasn’t denied the latter, a rep for Denise has.

In fact, Brandi has continued to fuel the hookup rumors on social media. Meanwhile, Denise has been spending time in the public eye with her husband Aaron Phypers, who she wed in 2018. The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the Monte Carlo Television Festival party in Los Angeles, CA on February 5.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming back to bravo very soon. Season welcomes back returning Housewives, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp. Newcomer, Sutton Stracke will join the cast in season 10, along with actress Garcelle Beauvais.