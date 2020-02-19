Selena Gomez Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Justin Bieber Admits He Was ‘Reckless’ During Their Romance

Selena Gomez is finally feeling liberated after Justin Bieber confessed he had made mistakes in past relationships, but it ‘doesn’t take back all that happened’ when they were together.

Although Justin Bieber is accounting for his actions when it comes to his previous personal relationships, not everyone from his past is completely satisfied, namely Selena Gomez. “Selena feels vindicated by Justin’s words but that doesn’t take back all that happened while they were together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Fans will recall that the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, 27, and “Yummy” hitmaker, 25, had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for roughly eight years between 2011 and 2018. In an interview with Apple Music, Justin confessed he had been “reckless” in his past relationship and even told his future wife, Hailey Baldwin, 23, that he was “not in a place to be faithful.”

Though the sentiment may have been too late, Selena did appreciate what her former flame had to share. “Selena doesn’t want her relationship with Justin to define her but she does feel some comfort that he spoke out about what he did. She hopes that he is being genuine,” the source continued. While Justin and has come to terms with his past indiscretions and continues to process his former behavior, Selena is taking a totally different route when it comes to healing.

Justin’s words are “not going to help her move forward in any way,” the source went on, adding “that is what her music is for, to take care of those emotions.” For Selena, it’s important for her that “instead of rehashing things over and over she finally thinks she is in a place where her future is bright. What Justin said is what it is and she will take any positives from it that she can but it’s not going to make or break anything for her emotionally moving forward.”

Selena, though never directly implicating Justin, has been a lot more honest about her past a she enters a new chapter. She opened up about struggling mentally through her relationship and its fallout and even addressed why certain songs on her 2020 album, Rare, were difficult to write. Now, however, with a slew of new projects, including her Rare Beauty collection, on the horizon, Selena is ready to move into this new chapter of life stronger and better than before. HollywoodLife reached out to Selena’s rep for comment.