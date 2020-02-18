‘The Resident’ Preview: Nic Calls Cain Out & Urges Him To Push Surgeries Back

Nic realizes that the new Red Rock institute isn’t up to par and confronts Cain about it in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 18 episode of ‘The Resident.’

The new institute may be up and running but that doesn’t mean it’s ready. The thermostat isn’t working so it’s freezing, the institute isn’t stocked with critical antibiotics, and the new software keeps glitching. When Nic hears about all the problems in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Resident, she goes straight to Cain.

Nic finds Cain talking with donors. He tries to put her off but Nic doesn’t budge. Cain is visibly annoyed at Nic for interrupting him. Nic thinks they need to push the surgeries at the institute for one or two days.

When Cain asks why, Nic is quick to respond, “Because this place isn’t ready. We’re missing medicine. I mean, the staff doesn’t know how to work the software. We can’t even get the thermostat to work.” Cain replies, “Growing pains are part of the process.”

Nic claps back, “Someone could die.” She’s got a point. Their fight continues. Nic calls out Cain for being more focused on the donors and not the patients. Cain doesn’t seem to care what Nic thinks and says he’ll see her in the OR.

The synopsis for the Feb. 18 episode reads: “When Red Rock finally opens the doors to its new neurosurgery center and Nic is forced to work alongside Cain again, she, along with the rest of the staff, discover that the center is not everything that was promised. Mina and The Raptor work together with a new surgeon on a heart transplant that has an unexpected result. Meanwhile, after becoming personally involved, Bell asks Conrad to re-examine the three patients who may have been poisoned.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.