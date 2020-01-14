‘The Resident’s Morris Chestnut Previews Cain’s ‘Love Interest,’ Facing Off With Raptor & More

Love is in the air for Dr. Cain. HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Morris Chestnut about Cain’s new ‘love interest,’ why he’ll be butting heads with Raptor, and more.

Dr. Cain is the man we all love to hate on The Resident. The skilled surgeon knows he’s great and isn’t afraid to admit it. However, he’s not the nicest guy in the world. The Resident is just getting started with Dr. Cain and he’s even going to get a romance! “He has a love interest that he’s trying to pursue,” Morris Chestnut told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “He butts heads with Raptor over the love interest and he gets a little bit worse than he has been.”

This new love interest comes to Chastain and she’s working on a supplement product. “Cain takes an interest in her, but Raptor also has an interest in her, so it’s kind of like let’s see who gets her,” Morris teased. He also added that we “might see a new side” of Cain in the second half of season 3. So far, Cain has shown no vulnerability so a “new side” of him would be a drastic difference from what we’ve seen.

The Red Rock vs. Chastain battle will continue throughout season 3 as well. “Red Rock taking down Chastain gets really good. We love what we’re doing. Chastain doesn’t like what we’re doing,” Morris continued. “The one thing I love about the show is that the audience is really caught up emotionally in the show. What we’re doing, they’re really going to be emotional about it.”

Morris has loved playing the villain on the FOX medical series. “It’s something that I haven’t done really in decades being in the industry. It’s just going to be interesting to see where he goes from there because he’s bad, bad, bad,” Morris said. The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.