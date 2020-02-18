‘The Conners’ Sneak Peek: Becky & Darlene Talk About Ben Wanting A Baby

Does Ben have baby fever? Becky brings up the subject of another kid to Darlene in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 18 episode of ‘The Conners.’

Becky is convinced that Ben wants a baby with Darlene but Darlene doesn’t think so. “You are out of your pickled, alcoholic mind,” Darlene tells Becky in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Conners when she brings up the subject. Darlene believes that Ben will lose interest with baby Beverly fairly quickly. Becky isn’t sure about that. Becky wants them to listen in to Ben and Beverly’s little conversation.

“Uncle Ben worries that you’re lonely and that maybe you could use a little cousin to play with,” Darlene and Becky overhear Ben say to Beverly. Darlene is shocked. “He’s never said anything about wanting a baby before,” she says. Becky thinks the logical thing to do is talk to Ben about the baby situation.

“This is stupid. Even if he wanted one, he knows I’m like 100,” Darlene says. Becky jokes that Darlene may have a few “pterodactyl eggs” in her “prehistoric womb.” Darlene admits she deserves these jabs for all the jokes she made about Becky’s “wrinkled uterus.” Becky quips, “You said my cervix is where they filmed Golden Girls.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 18 episode reads: “Dan avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on. Ben and Darlene address Ben’s baby fever and have “the talk.” The Lunch Box is officially open for business, and Dwight gets the jitters when he has to fill in for the chef who suffers an accident.” The Conners season 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.