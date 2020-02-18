Ryan Newman: See 1st Photo Of NASCAR Racer Being Pulled From Terrifying Crash At Daytona 500

After he was rushed to the hospital following a terrifying crash at the Daytona 500, the first images of Ryan Newman being pulled from the wreckage have surfaced.

UPDATE (2/18/20 @ 4:08 p.m. ET): Ryan is awake and speaking to doctors and his family. “Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” Roush Fenway Racing shared with TMZ. “Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country.” The team reiterated that Ryan’s family members “are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

ORIGINAL: Ryan Newman, 42, was captured in the first moments following his nearly fatal crash at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. In the horrifying image, Ryan can barely be seen as his entire team pulls him from his car — number six — that went airborne after colliding with Corey LaJoie‘s car, number 32. Ryan was quickly rushed to the hospital in the moments after his team was able to recover him from the wreckage, which left Ryan’s car practically in scraps.

Ryan’s collision with Corey’s car occurred in the final lap of the Daytona 500. While the two appeared to be leading the pack, Ryan’s car veered directly into Corey’s. The crash saw Ryan’s car flying into the air and hitting a number of other cars on the track. The racing car even burst into flames, at one point. Before the entire scary ordeal was over, Ryan’s car skidded to a halt, completely ruined by the terrible crash.

“On the inside, they lock bumpers and it turns Ryan Newman around — upside down he goes,” a FOX Sports broadcaster narrated over footage of the terrifying moment from the race. “Ryan Newman goes around, the car goes to its roof and then here’s Corey LaJoie,” another broadcaster mentioned, referencing the racer Ryan collided with first before the chain of events saw him hitting nearly each car that followed. Before the crash happened, Ryan was leading on his final lap. The title ultimately went to Danny Hamlin — making this his third win overall and second in a row. Ryan earned the fourth place slot.

Following the horrifying ordeal, NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing released a joint statement concerning the status of Ryan’s condition. “Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”