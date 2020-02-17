‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned

The ‘AGT: The Champions’ season 2 finale announced a new winner. After 6 weeks of amazing competition, who was crowned the best of the best?

There are only 10 acts left in the competition and only one act will walk away as the winner of AGT: The Champions season 2. The final acts left in the competition include V. Unbeatable, Duo Transcend, Angelina Jordan, The Silhouettes, Tyler Butler–Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Alexa Lauenburger, Hans, and Boogie Storm. KISS kicks off the night with an electric performance of “Rock and Roll All Nite.” V. Unbeatable returns to the stage for one final performance, this time with Travis Barker playing drums behind them.

Angelina, Tyler, and sand artist and AGT alum Kseniya unite for a truly amazing performance. The Silhouettes team up with AGT season 5 finalist Lindsey Stirling for an emotional performance. AGT season 13 and AGT: The Champions season 1 winner Shin Lim returns to the AGT stage for the second time this season long with AGT alum Colin Cloud. They merge their skills for one epic and jaw-dropping act.

America’s Got Talent season 14 winner Kodi Lee performs a stunning rendition of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. Once again, Kodi blows everyone away with his talents.

Now it’s time for the results. The top 5 acts are Duo Transcend, V. Unbeatable, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, and Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Fifth place goes to Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Marcelito Pomoy is announced as the fourth place winner. It’s down to Tyler, V. Unbeatable, and Duo Transcend. Tyler is named the third place winner.

Duo Transcend and V. Unbeatable are the final 2 acts. Both of these acts are more than worthy of being crowned the “best in the world.” V. Unbeatable is announced as the winner of AGT: The Champions season 2! This means Duo Transcend has come in second place.

The members of V. Unbeatable are over the moon. “Thank you so much. This means the world to us,” V. Unbeatable’s leader says. After getting two Golden Buzzers, this win brings everything full circle for V. Unbeatable!