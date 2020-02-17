‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Preview: Ashley Seeks Co-Parenting Advice From Cheyenne Floyd

The Feb. 18 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ will feature a crossover we didn’t know we needed, when Ashley meets up with ‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd in LA.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’s Ashley Jones has been having a hard time co-parenting with her on-again/off-again lover, Bar, so she’ll be seeking some advice from Teen Mom OG‘s Cheyenne Floyd — who successfully co-parents with her own ex, Cory Wharton — during the Feb. 18 episode. At the start of this 3-minute preview, which HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY obtained from MTV, Ashley says she hasn’t heard from Bar since they recently exchanged Holly, so before meeting up with her new man-friend, she decides to seek some advice “on how to handle things with Bar”.

Once inside the cafe, and after the ladies exchange pleasantries, Cheyenne asks Ashley about “the beautiful man” she’s been posting photos and videos with on her Instagram story. Ashley claims that the guy’s “just a friend”, but Cheyenne knows better, and Ashley eventually admits that she likes this man. Ashley then tells Cheyenne that Holly and her new man will be meeting later that night, however, “it was not supposed to happen.” She explains, “Bar agreed to watch her, and then, legit the day before, he dropped her off, and he’s like, ‘If you want to go down to LA and be with another guy, I’m not contributing to that, so I’m not watching her.'”

Ashley also clarifies that she and Bar are no longer together and “haven’t been for like a year”, so Cheyenne senses that Ashley and Bar “haven’t reached a point of [setting] boundaries.” Ashley agrees before telling Cheyenne, “I watch you guys, how [you and Cory] have other significant others, and I don’t see Cory popping up [wanting to fight anyone].” But Cheyenne is also quick to point out that when she and Cory did “bring other people in, it was hard”.

“You’re never 100 percent just going to feel good about it,” Cheyenne explains. But she credits their successful co-parenting to the fact that their “communication is really good. We pick and choose our battles, and if it has nothing to do with me, then I don’t really care.”

Ashley then notes that Cheyenne and Cory have “a level of maturity” that she and Bar don’t have yet about dating other people. To watch their full conversation, click on the video above.

New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.