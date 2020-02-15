‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador Feeling ‘Nervous’ As Returning Cast Members Are Revealed

Shannon Beador is moving along with ‘RHOC’ without her two ‘amigas’ Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. It is a situation that is making the long-time cast member ‘nervous’ for more than one reason.

“Emily (Simpson), Gina (Kirschenheiter), Braunwyn (Windham-Burke), Shannon and Kelly (Dodd) are all happy to be back filming RHOC. They all started filming this week, some separately and some together,” an insider dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 15. “It’s too early to tell what everyone’s real storyline are going to be, but they all know new faces are coming. They were all left feeling nervous after Vicki and Tamra were not returning, so they’re thankful to be coming back. Kelly really wants one of her friends to join the new cast and the ladies are still waiting to see who the new ladies are as they haven’t begun filming, but they all gave recommendations.”

The source continued, “Shannon is a bit nervous to not have Vicki and Tamra there. She’s sad about it, but she knows she’ll find her own groove and new storyline. She’s happier and more in love than she’s ever been, her business is doing well, so she has a lot going on. It seems like she will have no choice but to talk to Kelly about moving past everything at some point.” Vicki and Tamra left RHOC within twenty four hours of one another last month, leaving the fanbase in complete shock after they both shared their jaw-dropping news.

Shannon’s friendships with Vicki and Tamra no doubt had its ups and downs but everything became blissfully great between them over the past two years. She did, however, have a big falling out with Kelly that centered around many different issues including the latter banging her on the head with a mallet while they were on a spiritual retreat in Arizona.

The love aspect of Shannon’s life, mentioned above, has been something beautiful to witness as she became Instagram official with her boyfriend John Janssen in the summer of 2019. “I have a connection with him that I’ve never felt with anyone,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in October 2019. “We have a comfort that I really have never felt with anyone and it’s so great.”