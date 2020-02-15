‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her 6-Year-Old Son Is ‘Legally Blind’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared that her son, Curren, ‘spent the first 4 years of his life without being able to see much.’ The ‘RHOC’ star revealed what condition her ‘tiny genius’ was specifically diagnosed with.

It’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Instagram tradition to give one of her seven kids a shout-out for a weekly series called “Kid Of The Week.” On Feb. 13, it was her sweet six-year-old son Curren’s turn; Braunwyn, 42, used the shout-out to reveal Curren is legally blind. “When Curren was born he was diagnosed with Nystagmus and spent the first 4 years of his life without being able to see much,” The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed in her Instagram post, which showed a photo of the Bravo star and her son having fun at Disneyland.

Nystagmus is a “condition where the eyes move rapidly and uncontrollably,” according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Curren had the support of his twin brother, Caden, whom he’d “hold onto” to “help him navigate the world,” Brauwyn revealed. The RHOC star further revealed that Current underwent his first surgery at four years old, leading to the sweetest anecdote: “One of my best ‘mommy’ moments was when he opened his eyes 3 days later, ran around the house showing me everything and then finally put his hands on the side of my face and said ‘wow Mommy, you’re so pretty.'”

Despite the surgery, Braunwyn clarified that her six-year-old is “still legally blind” — however, she added that “you’d never know it.” Curren is due for another surgery in the spring of 2020, and Braunwyn’s hope is that the procedure will “bring his vision to where he can drive one day.” However, Curren is not letting his eye condition stop him from exploring the world. “Despite all this, he still runs and plays and even skis!!” Braunwyn added in Thursday’s Instagram post. “I love this little human with all my heart and I’m so proud of him!

Of course, medical conditions do not define people. Braunwyn made this known by gushing over her young son’s intellect, whom she refers to as “the little professor.” In her Instagram post, Braunwyn gushed that he’s “a tiny genius like his grandfather” — a high compliment, considering that Curren’s grandpa is a rocket scientist!

Braunwn also shares daughters Bella, 19, Rowan, 17, Koa, 4, Hazel, 2, and a 14-year-old son, Jacob, with her husband Sean Burke. As you can see, she has a large pack to raise. So, Braunwyn took some much-deserved me time at a beach in Miami in Jan. 2020, showing off her impressively fit figure during her mom downtime!