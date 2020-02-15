Blac Chyna Watches In Excitement As Her Mother Tokyo Toni Remarries Ex-Husband Marcellus Hunter

Blac Chyna shared an Instagram livestream video that showed her digitally watching her mother, Tokyo Toni getting remarried to her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter.

Blac Chyna, 31, watched her mom Tokyo Toni, 48, get remarried on a livestream on Valentine’s Day and it was truly something to see! The model took to her own Instagram live to share a video with her fans that showed her digitally witnessing Toni’s marriage to her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter and she looked thrilled to be a part of it. Although the mother and daughter are known for having a rocky relationship, they proved that when it comes to special moments such as Toni’s remarriage, they are willing to be there for each other.

In the livestream, Toni can be seen wearing a white dress and veil as Marcellus wears a tux that includes a white blazer and black bow tie. The lovebirds are listening to their officiator in the video and once they are announced as husband and wife, Toni loudly cheers with delight before kissing and hugging Marcellus. Blac and some other friends who watched from a room can then be seen clapping for the happy couple.

Toni and Marcellus first married in 2012 before getting a divorce in 2017. Their dramatic split made headlines for some of the shocking things that went on between them, including Marcellus getting a restraining order against Toni after she allegedly threatened to crack his head open. Things are clearly all good between them now so we’re hoping their second try is better than the first!

Before Toni remarried Marcellus, she appeared on the reality dating series Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP! on the Zeus network. The show was a competition series to find her next love.