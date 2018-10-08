Looks like Blac Chyna and her mom have patched things up, just in time for Tokyo Toni’s birthday! Blac took to IG Stories to wish her mom a happy birthday — see her sweet message!

It seems that all might be forgiven between Blac Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni after years of public feuding. Blac posted a birthday message to her mom early this morning, on October 8, with a crown emoji and the cursive text “Happy Birthday Mommy, 10/8.” This nice gesture comes just a little over two months after Tokyo publicly went after Blac and called her a “statutory rape baby.” “Blac Chyna, the name I gave you was Angela Renee. The disrespect that you have been giving me for the past quite a few years, I’ve tolerated it because I’m your mama, you the only child. But you better keep in mind I’m a bad bitch,” the 48-year-old called out on an Instagram Live on July 31. “You know exactly who you f–kin’ with. That’s why every chance you motherf–kin’ get, bitch, you breathe my whole motherf–kin’ name… You was a statutory rape baby.” Yikes.

While Blac and Tokyo seem like they’ve come to some civil agreement, it may be Blac and her BFF Amber Rose who are feuding, now. Blac was MIA at Amber’s annual SlutWalk over the weekend and the two appear to have unfollowed each other on social media — a tell-tale sign of a big fight. It looks like Blac opted to attend the BET Hip-Hop Awards instead of Amber’s SlutWalk, but why?! The pair are typically inseparable! Interestingly, before Tokyo went off on Blac in the summer, she called on Amber Rose for help in reconnecting with her daughter’s children, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. “Hey @amberrose you are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it’s anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids!” Tokyo pleaded. “I’m so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there’s no other way. You are a Libra Amber and you know where I’m going with this. I have not seen these kids and she’s punishing me for nothing!”

We think there is definitely more to this story, and will be keeping an eye on it! In the meantime, we’re happy to see at least one feud has been mended for Blac, between she and Tokyo!