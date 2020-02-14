Valentine’s Day 2020: Michelle Obama & More Stars Send Love To Their Significant Others

Celebrities are celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way: sharing with fans just how much they love their families on social media. See posts from stars like Michelle Obama and more!

It’s Valentine’s Day, and the stars are celebrating! For the 2020 love fest, celebrities are sending sweet messages to their significant others and families, and sharing with fans just how much they love them. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 56, started off the day by sharing an adorable throwback photo of her husband, former President Barack Obama, 58, and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, (now 18 and 21) making snow angels. All three are giggling hard while covered with snow. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕,” she wrote.

Miranda Lambert, 36, had more than one reason to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. It was just her first wedding anniversary with husband Brendan Mcloughlin! Miranda and Brendan tied the knot secretly in 2019, and let their fans know that February 14. She posted a cute selfie with Brendon on Instagram, showing them cuddled up close in the sunshine. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, both 52, had a blast at Dollywood on February 14. The country superstar posted an Instagram pic showing himself and his wife of 14 years posed underneath a giant heart made of logs, and his wife’s Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon was all about it. She commented, “Sweet hearts 💕”. Aww!

Kate Hudson, 40, sent love to her entire family on the special day. She posted a hilarious pic on Instagram of herself and husband Danny Fujikawa, 33, making goofy faces while hanging out with their kids: their one year old daughter, Rani Hudson Fujikawa, and her two sons from previous relationships — Bingham Bellamy, 8 (with Matt Bellamy), and Ryder Robinson, 16 (with Chris Robinson). Ashley Benson, 30, puckered up to her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, 27, for a romantic selfie taken on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

And Nikki Bella had the sweetest message to share of all. The Total Bellas star, 36, just got engaged to DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and announced that they’re expecting their first child: “Happy VDay Click ❤️ Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany. It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday. Our relationship isn’t perfect, no ones is, but it’s ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A! ❤️” See it HERE!