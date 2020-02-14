Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Sam Smith has released their first new song in months, dropping a heartbreaking, yet romantic track that’s ‘To Die For’.

Not counting the Donna Summer cover they released in November, Sam Smith hasn’t put out a new song since 2019’s “How Do You Sleep?” Clearly, it’s been far too long since Sam’s sultry vocals graced their fans’ ears, and they ended the drought with the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift ever. Sam released “To Die For” on Feb. 14, and it’s everyone anyone hoped for. In their new song, they sing, “I guess I’ll try to force a smile” before going into deeper lyrics like: “I just want somebody to die for.” It’s a deep emotional song that almost everyone can relate to — that need and want of finding our soulmate. Listen to the full song below.

“Hello. Happy Monday to all you beautiful people…” Sam tweeted on Feb. 10, along with a fabulous picture of themselves in a high-waisted suit and a blood-orange turtleneck. The picture wasn’t just meant to show off Sam’s body, but also a way to share the good news. “I’m off the chart excited to announce my next single ‘To Die For’ will be in your hands and ears (and anywhere else you want to put it) this FRIDAY!!!!” It marked Sam’s first new music since July’s “How Do You Sleep?” which followed Sam’s collaboration with Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger.” Besides Sam’s cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” that was it for Sam in 2019. Granted, that was a lot. “Dancing With A Stranger” went platinum multiple times over in numerous countries, while “How Do You Sleep” went gold here in the states.

“Releasing this song [“To Die For”] is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” explains Sam Smith in a statement, per Exclaim.ca. “I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx.” Shortly after the announcement, the Instagram account @todiefor_ started posting pictures of what looked like to be a pop up boutique called To Die For. Its Instagram Stories shared posts from Sam’s IG account, while also sharing snippets of the song (and it’s Donnie Darko sample. “It is if everyone dies alone.” “Does that scare you?” “I don’t’ want to be alone.”) It turns out that this wig shop was more than just a wig shop: it was an announcement for his next album!

“Gorgeous people, I’m so happy to see you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another surprise… My THIRD album TO DIE FOR will be yours on May 1st!!!!” they wrote on Instagram ahead of the title track’s release. “I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx”

Sam’s last album was 2017’s The Thrill of It All, and it seems like this is the year of comebacks. Just ask Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Grimes, Tame Impala, The Strokes, The Killers, etc. Whether or not Sam releases a new album, 2020 is going to be a big year for them. In January, Sam announced they were about to have a career highlight by performing at Sydney’s Mardi Gras. “Australia has meant so much to me, as a queer person, and I’m going to be singing at Mardi Gras this year, and I cannot wait.”