‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tee Tee Confesses To Egypt & Pepa She Still Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Sam

Tee Tee and Sam have it out in front of Egypt and Pepa in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Tee Tee is brutally honest and says she still doesn’t ‘trust’ or ‘like’ Sam.

The time has finally come for Tee Tee and Sam to air out all of their issues. In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 13 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Tee Tee and Sam sit down with Egypt and Pepa to talk about the drama. “I want Sam to say whatever it is he has to say. Sam will light himself on fire,” Tee Tee says in her confessional. Tee Tee and Sam both have sides to their story they want to make clear. “I do not owe Tee Tee an apology for the truth. I think Tee Tee thinks I’m very attractive as a person. I think a lot of people do,” Sam says.

Sam confronts Tee Tee about what she’s said about him. Egypt and Pepa take it all in as Tee Tee and Sam go at it. Pepa still seems firmly on Team Sam. “I want Tee Tee to leave Sam and Egypt alone and stop meddling,” Pepa says in her confessional. “She didn’t listen and she brought this whole situation all upon herself. See, this is what happens when you don’t listen to an OG, Tee Tee. I don’t want to say that I told you so but I told you so.”

Tee Tee admits that her biggest problem is “the lack of respect.” She tells Egypt and Sam that the situation became “f**king offensive” when she was nice to Sam and then it got turned into that she’s in love with Sam. She tells Egypt that her siding with Sam is what “hurt” me. Tee Tee adds that she feels “beyond disrespected” by Sam, Egypt, and Pepa.

She then drops this bomb on Pepa and Egypt about Sam: “Still I don’t trust him. Still I don’t like him!”

The synopsis for the Feb. 13 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop reads: Bow Wow throws a wild night out for JoJo’s bachelor party and things spiral out of control. Angela pops up and Bow sweats it out in the hot seat. Pepa and Dame go head-to-head over unsettled business. Egypt’s fiancé Sam plans to reveal a big secret.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.