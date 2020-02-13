Enrique Iglesias Confirms He & Anna Kournikova Had Baby #3 – See Newborn Pic

The cat is out of the bag! Enrique Iglesias revealed that he and Anna Kournikova welcomed a baby girl almost one month after she gave birth!

She’s here! Enrique Iglesias, 44, shared the first photo — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — of his beautiful baby girl on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, over two weeks after his ladylove Anna Kournikova, 38, welcomed her into the world! “My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” the “Be With You” singer wrote next to a precious snap of him holding his newborn daughter at the hospital. Enrique was in full scrubs during the touching moment while his little one sported only an adorable purple bow. Fans and friends gushed over the big news in the comments section where celebs like DJ Steve Aoki, 42, and many more congratulated the couple on expanding their family. “So happy for you both!” one wrote.

Tennis superstar Anna also posted about her giving birth shortly after Enrique announced their joyous news. She utilized the same “My Sunshine 01.30.2020” caption while giving fans an up close and personal look of their first moments with their newborn. Anna was beaming from ear to ear while holding her in one of the snaps while the other focused on Enrique giving her a big kiss on the forehead amid their state of pure bliss.

The Grammy winner wasn’t the first to break news about his bundle of joy. His half-brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., revealed earlier the same week that the couple had welcomed baby No. 3 during an interview with Chilean radio station ADN. “I’ve already become an uncle,” he said. “My brother now has three children. He’s very happy.” The newest member of their family joins twins Nicolas and Lucy, 2, who were born in December 2017.

Enrique and Anna are notoriously private, just like other celeb couples like Blake Lively and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, when it comes to their lives outside of being international superstars. They have, however, given glimpses into the world of them being parents on Instagram. Enrique posted the most adorable video of him interacting with his twins shortly after the New Year began on January 2, where the two of them ran towards the camera as soon as their dad’s warm voice sang “You know I’m gon’ get ya,” from his 2012 hit track “Finally Found You.”