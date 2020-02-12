Janet Jackson & ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Snap Epic Selfie & Fans Are Dying To Join Their ‘Squad’ 

Now this what squad goals looks like! Janet Jackson and Alexander Wang showed up to support Erika Jayne in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway on February 11, and the selfies that came from the post-show festivities are legendary.

The Janet Jackson, Erika Jayne and Alexander Wang selfie that we were all treated to on Tuesday night could’ve broke the internet. If you weren’t scrolling through Instagram, then you missed the trio’s photo following Chicago on Broadway, which stars Erika as Roxie Hart. Both Janet, 53, and Erika, 48, shared the selfie to their personal Instagram accounts.

“When the QUEEN comes to town… Broadway shuts down. 💋

It was an HONOR to perform for you tonight,” Erika captioned her post, which caught the attention of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga also praised the epic photo.

“THE GAME HAS CHANGED!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lisa Rinna, who just walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, wrote in the comments. “So cool!!!!! 😊,” RHOBH newcomer, Garcelle Beauvais wrote. Yassss,” Melissa added, along with a red heart, flame and praising hands emojis.

(Photo credit: Janet Jackson/Instagram)

Erika made her Broadway debut in Chicago on January 6. The Bravo star is currently in the middle of a 12-week run of the Tony-winning revival, which wraps up on March 29. While she’s been temporarily living in New York, the RHOBH cast visited her in January and took in one of her shows.

Janet’s trip to the Big Apple came just one day after she revealed that she’ll be hitting the road in 2020 for a new world tour in support of her forthcoming twelfth studio album, Black Diamond. The five-time Grammy winner made the announcement via Instagram, where she revealed that each tour stop will include “brand new music” and a special performance of her multi-platinum LP Rhythm Nation 1814.