How Amber Rose & Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Feel About Each Other’s Face Tattoos Revealed

Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards just got huge face tattoos in honor of their kids. Here’s how the new ink has already brought them closer.

Amber Rose, 36, and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, paid homage to their first child, a son named Slash, born on Oct. 2019 with giant tattoos on their foreheads. Proving they are serious about blending their family they both gave her son Sebastian, 6, who she shares with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 32, equal space on their faces. Amber had her son’s names, Bash and Slash, tattooed across her forehead in cursive ink and AE chose to commemorate the boys’ respective birthdays in matching ink across his forehead.

As soon as Amber debuted her tattoo on Feb. 11 she started getting backlash. But the haters aren’t bringing her — or her boyfriend — down. A source close to the outspoken model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and AE, who’ve been together since 2018, are now even closer, thanks to the controversial ink.

“Amber’s boyfriend is a huge fan of her face tattoo,” the source tells HL, “and he’s the only man she wants to impress. As long as he thinks she looks hot, that’s all she cares about. He has face tattoos already and encouraged her to go for it but it was her choice and something she’s actually been wanting to do for a long time. She’s so happy she finally went for it. And she loves that that AE has one too. The fact that he commemorated both her kids, that he didn’t leave Sebastian out of his tribute means so much to her. She knows he loves Bash like his own, but this really proves it and just makes her love him even more.”

A second source close to Amber explains why she will never regret the bold decision to tattoo her face. “Amber is all about her own expression. She is all about the art she has on her body and she chooses what she wants on it because it will be forever. So what better art to put on her body then to have the names of her most cherished people in her world and in her life – her kids? Every time she takes a picture or looks in the mirror she will be reminded of her kids and that makes her extremely happy.”