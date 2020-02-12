Ammika Harris took to Instagram and couldn’t help but show some love for her ‘little man,’ Aeko, posting two black and white images of her sweet infant son!

There’s truly nothing like a mother’s love, and on Feb. 11, Ammika Harris, 26, showed her nearly 800 thousand Instagram followers just how much she adores her baby boy! Ammika took to the social media platform and shared two new images of her son, Aeko, whom she shares with Chris Brown, 30. In the images, Aeko could be seen laying on his back surrounded by a slew of toys and stuffed animals. The two-month-old wore an adorable, long sleeve onesie with cartoon animals and hearts scattered on the fabric. Although Aeko was looking away from the camera in the first image, the second showed his eyes staring right at the lens with a soft smile across his face! “My best friend for life, my little man,” Ammika lovingly captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Ammika’s Instagram has essentially become completely devoted to her son, and fans love seeing new images of him as often as they can! On Feb. 3, Ammika shared the more endearing image of Aeko fast asleep after he had a bottle of milk from his doting mom. In the image, which Ammika shared to her Instagram story, the little tyke was completely passed out. So much so, in fact, that the bottle was still partly in Aeko’s mouth! “Milk drunk,” she captioned the sweet snap.

But if fans were to scroll through Ammika’s Instagram page, they would find so many more adorable photos of her baby boy! Another such image was posted on Jan. 18 and featured one of the most loving captions Ammika shared with her followers. In the accompanying photo, Aeko gazed upward with his eyes opened so wide. Ammika dubbed the cutie her “angel on earth” in the caption, with a slew of heart emojis following her words.

There’s no denying just how much Ammika loves her infant son! Since his birth in November, the new mom has been gushing about Aeko nearly everyday on social media. Fans love each new opportunity they get to see baby Aeko and they cannot wait to see new pictures and videos of him in the future!