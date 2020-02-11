Olivia Jade Parties With Kylie Jenner After ‘Fake’ College Resume Is Revealed & Parents Face Trial

Olivia Jade partied the night away with Kylie Jenner and friends on February 10 — the same day her alleged fraudulent resume was exposed by federal prosecutors in the ongoing ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions case.

Olivia Jade Giannulli‘s alleged fraudulent resume hit the public on Monday, but that didn’t stop the 20-year-old YouTube star from hitting the town that same night. Olivia stepped out in LA on Monday night for the official launch of Oh Polly‘s lingerie collaboration with Victoria Villarroel — Kylie Jenner’s former assistant. She shared images and videos from the event (captured by Daily Mail ), which was also attended by Kylie and her pals, Yris Palmer and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Olivia shared a photo of flowers and a step and repeat from inside the event to her Instagram Stories captioned, “@VictoriaVillarroel hi sexy!!” She later shared a selfie of herself, along with a selfie video with Kylie’s bestie, Stassie. Ahead of the event, Olivia posted a clip from her workout with celeb trainer, Chase Weber. The brand, Oh Polly also re-shared a group photo that included Olivia, Stassie and Victoria. It’s unclear if Olivia and Kylie mingled at the event.

Earlier that day, federal prosecutors in the nationwide college admissions case released Olivia’s alleged rowing resume, which helped get her accepted into the University of Southern California. The document, obtained by HollywoodLife, stated that Olivia allegedly earned two gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals on her high school rowing team. However, authorities have insisted that Olivia has never rowed competitively.

Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin , 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose, 21, into the University of Southern California. On March 12, 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Lori and Mossimo, along with 50 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors. All of whom were indicted are accused of paying bribes of up to $6 million and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to get their children into elite colleges, including, USC, Yale, Stanford, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others.

Lori and Mossimo have since pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering conspiracy charges and bribery charges. Their daughters are no longer enrolled at USC. The case is still ongoing.