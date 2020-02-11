Amber Rose wished her ‘baby boy’ a happy four-months in a brand new video that she posted to her Instagram account for her legions of followers to see!

Too cute! Amber Rose completely gushed about her sweet infant son, Slash, as she celebrated four months since her little tyke’s birth! In the adorable video Amber shared to her Instagram account on Feb. 10, the doting mom, 36, could be heard saying “What” to Slash, whom Amber shares with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 32, in a very deep voice. The four-month-old, who wore a deep blue onesie with cartoon characters drawn all over it, found the whole thing so funny, as he smiled and cooed away while looking lovingly at his adoring mom! “Happy 4 months my baby boy,” she captioned the clip, including a baby and heart eye emojis.

It seems like ever since Slash’s birth, Amber hasn’t been able to help herself when it comes to showing off her love and devotion for her sweet boy! On Feb. 8, Amber shared an endearing glimpse into life with her love and her baby boy. In the snap, AE posed while holding the little tyke, and Amber was just so in love with the sun kissed snap of the pair. “#AE pose for a pic with his baby boy Slash.😍” The photo came just days after Amber debuted her “Bash and Slash” forehead tattoo — the names of both of her sons, including six-year-old Sebastian, whom she shares with her ex, Wix Khalifa.

Amber welcomed her second child into the world on Oct. 11 and couldn’t have been more over the moon! AE took to his Instagram to share the thrilling news with a sweet snap, which featured Amber’s partner giving his newborn son a tender kiss on his forehead. “The world is urs now,” he wrote. “thank u, Amber Rose, for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

Ever since his birth, Amber has been gushing about her adorable little boy, who is looking more and more like Amber with each passing day! The proud mother-of-two truly couldn’t appear more happy with all the men in her life. As Slash continues to grow, fans cannot wait to see what amber shares to her social media next!