Paris Jackson Rocks Feathered Pink Dress At Oscars After-Party — See Glam Look

Paris Jackson sealed her Vanity Fair Oscars party appearance with a kiss. Michael Jackson’s daughter blended her bohemian style with glam by wearing a dramatic feathered Versace gown.

Ballgowns aren’t exactly Paris Jackson’s thing, but the singer and model still channeled her distinct style into formal wear at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party on Feb. 9. While she’s not generally known for elaborate and extensive gowns, Paris, 21, decided to switch it up for the gala at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The young daughter of Michael Jackson donned this pink, blue and white feathered Versace gown. The lace corset-style top fit perfectly, while the massive dress flowed along as if she was a flock of birds soaring into the after party.

Paris managed to maintain her own signature style with this outfit. She wore her hair up in a messy bun and wrapped numerous bracelets around her right hand. A dreamcatcher was slung around her neck. She also wore a nose ring, which sparkled like the sun when Paris leaned in to blow a kiss at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party photographers. She was part gala, part Coachella, but all glam.

Paris always looks great, but it’s incredible how she can rock both her signature bohemian style while also pulling off a Hollywood glamour look like the one she wore at the Vanity Fair gala. Actually, Michael Jackson’s daughter proved that she had what it takes to be a model. She made her official runway debut at the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture show on Jan. 24! It was a big deal, seeing that she shared the stage with the industry’s biggest models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Winnie Harlow.

Even among seasoned models, Paris made her mark in yet another ensemble reminiscent of her free-spirited, folksy style: snake print pants, a kimono jacket, and top featuring an eclectic design. Although this was Paris’ first time on a professional runway, it would also be her last show with Jean since it was Jean’s final show. Paris also let her beauty and taste in fashion shine in a recent video for Vogue, which showed the singer and her brother, Prince Jackson, 22, getting glam for Motown’s 60th-anniversary celebration in Nov. 2019.

Although music and modeling are Paris’ forte, we still hope to see her nab an Oscar one day! Paris most famously played Nelly in the 2018 film Gringo, which starred Charlize Theron, and has a role in the upcoming movie The Space Between.