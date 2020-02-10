Hans is taking the stage once again for the ‘AGT: The Champions’ finals and HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of his performance. He’s pulling out all the stops in hopes of winning it all.

Hans is one of the finalists of AGT: The Champions season 2 and he’s got to perform one more time to try and make it to the finale. The Feb. 10 episode will feature the Golden Buzzer winners taking the stage as well for their first performance since receiving their Golden Buzzers. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what Hans has in store for the judges and the audience. As expected, Hans’ performance is extravagant and totally over-the-top. But we wouldn’t expect anything less from Hans.

“I think I need to go back to my roots,” Hans says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “Back to basics.” He tells his male backup dancers to take a hike and has his female backup dancers come to the stage. “They tell me this is your favorite song, baby,” Hans says to Simon Cowell. “So I’m doing it for you for real this time. It’s a golden oldie for my golden oldie. Simon, I love you.”

He begins singing the song and has the audience do the wave with him. Almost as soon as he starts, Hans stops the performance. “You know I’m not really going to do this song, do you?” I mean, come on,” Hans says as he takes off his jacket. Hans always does the unexpected! When it comes to the finals, you know he’s going to take big swings when it comes to his performance.

The Feb. 10 episode will feature the top 10 finalist performing, which includes the four Golden Buzzer acts and the six performers from the semi-finals. The AGT: The Champions season 2 finale will air Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on NBC.