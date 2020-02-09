Penelope Cruz Looks Effortlessly Chic In Black Chanel Gown With Pearls On 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz oozed class and sophistication at the 2020 Oscars, floating down the red carpet in a satin Chanel dress adorned with pearls.

She’s at the 2020 Academy Awards, but Penelope Cruz is throwing it back to 1995 on the red carpet. The Pain and Glory star, 45, floated down the red carpet in one of the chicest looks of the night, a black, satin ballgown straight from Chanel‘s 1995 collection. The couture gown, reworked and refitted for the actress, had all the hallmarks of a Chanel classic. The satin gown was fitted at the bodice and fanned out at the bottom into a voluminous, high-low ballgown skirt, poufed up with crinoline.

Loosely draped around her waist was a pearl belt that gently hung down in the back, while the halter neckline was adorned with an oversized white flower. Even without Penelope confirming on the red carpet, we could tell this was Chanel from a mile away. The actress, who is presenting at the Oscars tonight, wore her hair sleek and straight, and went with subtle makeup: a nude lip, brown eyeshadow, and a french manicure. She accessorized with a diamond ring (from husband Javier Bardem, perhaps?) and satin heels that looked a little like character shoes. It was such a sweet look!

Chanel was a popular choice on the Oscars red carpet. Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood stars Margaret Qualley, 25, and Margot Robbie, 29, both opted for black dresses from the designer. We may see Margot’s look onstage — she’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell!

Another Chanel devotee at the 2020 Oscars? Billie Eilish, 18, who is set to perform during the show’s In Memoriam segment. Billie’s look, of course, was nothing like the other women’s dresses. Her outfit consisted of an oversized jacket and pants, both in white tweed, adorned with bedazzled Chanel logos. And no, she didn’t get rid of her signature neon green hair for the Oscars.