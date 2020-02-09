No lip fillers here! Brielle Biermann looked incredible while out and about in Los Angeles as she showed off her smaller, more natural lips.

Brielle Biermann, 22, loves her natural vibes! The gorgeous Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Feb. 8 to show off her new look — and we absolutely love it! Brielle appeared laid back as she sported stunning, long brunette hair along with her smaller lips, which she has been documenting for some time! The snap, which was taken on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, shows the reality TV star in a plain white tee, high-waisted black pants, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag. “Shoutout to the valet guy who offered to take this picture,” the starlet captioned the photo. The Kab Cosmetics co-founder sported her go-to neutral lip color, and added a dash of drama with her dark eyeliner. Brielle announced on Jan. 4 that she took out the fillers because she was ready for a fresh look. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18-year-old Brie again soon,” she said at the time.

We love that fans are getting to see a whole new side of Brielle since she began putting more focus on embracing her natural beauty! Even though she has a lot of supporters, the 22-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Feb. 9 to share a screenshot from a message she had been sent by a stranger. The horrible message read, “You looked way better before all that fake s*** you did to yourself, f****** idiot,” before telling Brielle that her life has “no meaning” and that she should “kill [herself].” She captioned the screenshot, “The amount of these exact messages I get from different people a day is insane,” with the shrugging emoji.

Brielle’s lip fillers have gotten her a lot of attention over the past few years and many of her followers would often comment about them on her social media pics. Some embraced her look while others encouraged her to stop getting them because they “were too big” and go back to her natural pout. She’s been open to her fans about how insecurity with her lips is what led her to transform them when she was 18 and her latest message proves she’s also being open about her decision to go back to her pre-lip filler look.

Brielle’s latest snap was posted just hours before she headed to Malika Haqq‘s baby shower at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian were all in attendance as well. The guests rocked a neutral color palette to match the parties’ teddy bear theme. “Everyone that’s in this room basically knows my journey, and how that bad I want to be a mommy,” Malika shared in a speech at the shower, as her BFF Khloe gushed “I love you!”

Malika continued, “Sharing my heart with you guys makes me emotional…I will say the reason why I really wanted to have a shower full of women because it’s you women who got me through this pregnancy 100%. Whether you called or texted me, I’m incredibly grateful for my little boy.”