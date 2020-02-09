Billie Eilish appeared to cringe while laughing during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s funny singing bit at the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

Billie Eilish, 18, had a bit of a cringeworthy moment at the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9! The talented singer was sitting in the audience when funny actresses Maya Rudolph, 47, and Kristen Wiig, 46, started hilariously singing parts of songs, including “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ and “Lady in Red”, before presenting the Oscar for Best Costume Design and at one point, the camera showed her appearing to go from laughing to grimacing! Although it looked like Billie may have been making the eye-catching face towards Maya and Kristen’s bit, it may have been her realization that the camera panned on her that caused her reaction. Either way, it was definitely a memorable moment!

Billie’s reaction during Maya and Kristen’s stage time wasn’t the only thing to get attention at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The green and black haired teen showed up to the exciting event in a Chanel outfit that included a white jacket that had jeweled Chanel logos all over it and white matching pants. She also sported long black nails which helped to add a little flare to the look.

Billie’s appearance at the Oscars has a lot to do with her planned performance during the In Memoriam segment, which is sure to be touching later in the show. Another singer that made her mark on the Oscars stage was Janelle Monae, 34, who opened the ceremony with a vibrant performance full of bold statements, including a shout-out to all the female film directors who weren’t nominated by the Academy his year. All of this just proves that although the Oscars are a way to celebrate film, it’s also a way to showcase some of the best musicians in the music industry.

We love seeing Billie be herself and enjoy award shows just like tonight! We look forward to seeing what else she has in store in the coming months!