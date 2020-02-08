‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Poses In Cute Family Photo At Disneyland With Daughter Riley, 17

Kandi Burruss and her daughter, Riley, matched in pink for their family day at Disneyland! The ‘RHOA’ star’s husband, Todd Tucker, and their four-year-old son, Ace, also tagged along for the trip to the theme park.

Kandi Burruss‘ family knows how to nail outfit coordination! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took a trip to Disneyland with her daughter Riley Burruss, 17, her husband Todd Tucker, and their son Ace Tucker, 4. The foursome snapped a photo at the Anaheim amusement park’s Main Street, which Kandi shared to Instagram on Feb. 7 — now, we can’t help but notice everyone’s twinning outfits! Kandi and her eldest daughter matched by rocking pink; Kandi tackled the Happiest Place On Earth in a hot pink tracksuit, while Riley wore a baby pink crewneck sweater over a pink T-shirt.

On the flip side, Todd rocked a navy hoodie and blue sneakers, as did his son! Ace added his own personal touch, however, by sporting a Mickey Mouse hat. The visit was successful, judging by Kandi’s caption for the post: “Had to come to the #HappiestPlace on earth with my crew! @disneyland ❤️. #disneyland.”

Kandi’s Disneyland post comes one day after HollywoodLife shared an EXCLUSIVE clip of the Bravo star discussing Riley’s future with Todd! The serious conversation will fully play out in the Feb. 8 episode of RHOA, but in our teaser, Kandi revealed to Todd that her mother, Joyce Jones, wants to list Riley as her No. 1 beneficiary. Kandi interpreted this as an insult to her husband, telling Todd it’s as if her mom thinks he “won’t make sure Riley’s good or something.” Joyce has long been skeptical of Todd, given Kandi’s net worth as a Bravo star. In the new episode, Kandi is scared “things have started to go backwards again” between her husband and mom.

Amid all the family drama, at least Kandi could enjoy a happy day at Disneyland with her loved ones! Kandi’s “crew” was just missing her and Todd’s two-month-old daughter, Blaze, and Todd’s other daughter Kaela, 23.