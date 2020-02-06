Kandi Burruss reveals that the relationship between her mother, Joyce Jones, and husband, Todd Tucker, is going ‘backwards again’ in the Feb. 8 episode of ‘RHOA.’

Back to square one? Kandi Burruss, 43, is frustrated that her mother’s opinion towards her husband, Todd Tucker, 46, appears to be returning to its original state of disapproval. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi shares these thoughts with Todd after having a chat with her mother, Joyce Jones, 70.

Apparently, Joyce doesn’t trust Todd to look after her granddaughter Riley Burruss, 17, in the long run, according to Kandi’s takeaway from their conversation. Joyce wanted to put down Riley as her beneficiary, and then Kandi “after” on that list, Kandi tells Todd in the sneak peek clip below. Kandi sees her mom’s precaution as an insult to her husband. “Like as if you won’t make sure Riley’s good or something,” she explains to Todd.

Kandi’s husband is offended, and Kandi fears her mom is backtracking on the warm feelings she was starting to show her son-in-law. “My mother and Todd have unfortunately had a long and negative history,” Kandi says in a confessional, which cuts to a scene of Joyce calling Todd an “opportunist.” She adds, “Things have started t go backwards again and I don’t know what to do.” You can watch Todd’s reaction to all this below!

Kandi welcomed Riley with her ex, Russell Spencer, and Kandi has admitted that Riley gets “real attitude” with her stepdad, Todd, earlier in the season. Despite the family rifts, Kandi gushed that Todd is her “perfect match” after sharing Instagram photos from their fancy date night on Jan. 25. Kandi and Todd tied the knot in 2014, and they share one child, a four-year-old son named Ace.

