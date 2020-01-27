Kandi Burruss, 43, Rocks A Sheer Top During Date Night With Her ‘Perfect Match’ Husband Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to share some gorgeous pics of her and her husband Todd Tucker posing in fashionable outfits during a date night.

Kandi Burruss, 43, is loving her man and looking good while doing it! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared some photos of herself posing with her husband Todd Tucker during an eventful date night on Jan. 25 and used the caption to gush over him. “My perfect match! 😍 @todd167,” the caption read. In the two pics, Kandi can be seen smiling as she stands next to her hunky hubby and shows off a flattering black sheer top and matching long leather skirt. Todd also looked great in a black blazer over a black button-down shirt and black and white plaid pants.

It didn’t take long for Kandi’s fans to comment on the eye-catching pics with Todd, whom she’s been married to since 2014. In addition to heart-eyed emojis, one fan wrote, “beautiful couple” while another called them “cute”. “I love this couple,” a third shared.

Before her latest pic with Todd, Kandi wowed at the YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball on Jan. 15. The brunette beauty wore a plunging gold dress to the event and smiled as she posed for pictures, which she shared on Instagram. “Golden like a trophy!” she joked in the caption for a pic of her rocking the amazing choice. She also shared one with Todd, who wore a white patterned blazer with black detail over a black bow tie and black pants. “We know how to clean up when we need to! Last night was magical! #2020LeadersAndLegendsBall #YoutubeMusic,” she captioned that photo.

It’s always great to see Kandi enjoying time with Todd and looking beautiful! We look forward to seeing more of her admirable photos in the future!