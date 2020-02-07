Holly Marie Combs Claps Back: Accused Of Not Sending Love To Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty’s ‘Charmed’ co-star, Holly Marie Combs, explains why you didn’t see her post a loving tweet to the star after she announced her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

When Shannen Doherty‘s Charmed co-stars shared their love with the actress after she revealed her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, fans of the show noticed that one of the Halliwell sisters hadn’t posted a tribute: Holly Marie Combs. The actress, 46, is gently reminding them that just because something isn’t online, doesn’t mean it never happened. “Let’s get one thing straight. I don’t use social media to send messages to people I’ve known for 30 years,” Holly tweeted on February 7. “You can. But I don’t.” Minutes later, Holly reposted a video of a cute kitten, writing, “This. Cuz Twitter is filled with idiots.”

Holly almost exclusively uses Twitter to promote environmental activism and spread the word about causes near and dear to her heart. She doesn’t appear to be active on Instagram. Holly starred alongside Shannen, 48, on Charmed, the WB show about a trio of sisters with paranormal powers, for three seasons. Shannen left the show, and was replaced by her “half-sister,” played by Rose McGowan. Rose, 46, tweeted after Shannen’s news broke, “I wish you peace and strength on your journey You are an inspiration to so many.” Alyssa Milano, 47, another Charmed sister, posted a lovely pic of Shannon on Instagram, captioning it, “Holding you tight in my heart, @theshando 🙏.”

Shannen tearfully announced during a February 4 interview on Good Morning America that her breast cancer, which went into remission in 2017, had returned. This time, it was stage 4, and terminal. The actress choked back tears as she said that she’s “petrified” for what the future holds. “I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” Shannen told GMA‘s Amy Rohbach, a breast cancer survivor. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow. There are days when I say… why me? But then I go… well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I’m going to tell my mom and my husband.”

She revealed that she filmed the entire BH90210 reboot knowing that she was sick, and only told co-star Brian Austin Green about her diagnosis. She kept the news quiet until now, saying that she wanted to get ahead of the narrative about her health, as her diagnosis was mentioned in legal paperwork from an unrelated lawsuit.