‘All That’ Sneak Peek: Asher Angel Serenades Us All With His Performance Of ‘One Thought Away’

Asher Angel is headed to ‘All That!’ HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Asher performance his hit song ‘One Thought Away’ during the Feb. 8 episode.

Asher Angel is hitting the stage for a very swoonworthy performance on the Feb. 8 episode of All That. He performs his song “One Thought Away” for the audience members and it’s a fun and lively performance from start to finish. His vocals are seriously stellar! Asher closes the show with his performance and it’s honestly the best way to end the episode.

In the All That episode, Nathan cancels Valentine’s Day candy, T@$#!eigh and Tevin meet at the movies, a contestant on a baking show has to defend his “cake,” and an important date gets interrupted by extreme weather at the Weather Café. The show is shot in front of a live studio audience. All That stars Ryan Alessi, Aria Brooks, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen.

Asher is just one of many musical guests that have performed on All That. Other performers include the Jonas Brothers, JoJo Siwa, and more. New episodes air Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

The singer and Shazam! star recently released his new song “Chills” and opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his latest track. “I think it’s new and different,” he said. “I’m totally evolved. You can definitely see the growth from ‘One Thought Away’ into ‘Chills.’ It’s like a completely different person singing, so I think I’m finding my voice.”

Following the episode, Asher is guest-starring on a new episode of The Substitute at 9 p.m. In the hidden-camera prank show, Asher is transformed into three unrecognizable characters using full costumes and prosthetics to hide his identity, before donating $25,000 to the school at the end of the episode.