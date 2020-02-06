Wendy Williams Condemns Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill For Airing Drama On Twitter: You’re ‘Grown People’

Wendy Williams is all about spilling the tea, but even she thinks Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s Twitter feud on February 5 was way too much tea to handle. The host expressed her disbelief over the ex-couple’s scathing back and forth on her talk show.

Wendy Williams thinks Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill should’ve handled their social media feud privately on Wednesday. The talk show host, 55, reacted to the ex-couple’s Twitter war on her February 6 show, where she admitted that “none of this we should know about it.” And, of course, she called Nicki by her married name, Mrs. Petty, after the blowout, which had her giggling in her purple chair.

“We’re nosey here at the show but if these people kept this to themselves we wouldn’t know about it,” Wendy said to her studio audience during Hot Topics on her show. “You’re all grown people,” she said of Nicki, 37, and Meek, 32. “Why do we know about this? Everybody, just grow and learn,” Wendy concluded.

Nicki and Meek’s public back and forth began when she tweeted that Meek had “trigger fingers” after he liked one of her photos on social media. Nicki also added that Meek had a “bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.” Nicki went on to accuse her ex-boyfriend of “tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked,” referring to her husband, Kenneth Petty. She went on to tell Meek to “move on” and insinuated that Meek’s pregnant girlfriend Milan Rouge Harris is “embarrassed” by him.

Meek eventually hit back with rebuttals of his own, and claimed that Nicki’s got a bad reputation in the music industry. “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!” he tweeted. In a separate tweet, Meek wrote, “You full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate,” adding, “and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.” Meek then called out “industry people” for allowing “nasty people” to be in the rap game for so long. “Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!” he noted.

The explosive Twitter war between the exes came just less than a month after they got into a screaming match during an unexpected run-in on January 24. Meek was shopping at Boutique Maxfield in West Hollywood, CA when he ran into Nicki and her husband. The three got into a loud expletive-filled argument until Meek was escorted out by security.

Nicki and Meek dated for two years from 2015-2017, and they haven’t been the friendliest of exes ever since. The “Pink Print” rapper has since moved on with her teenage sweetheart, Kenneth. They tied the knot in secret back in October 2019.