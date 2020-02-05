Lisa Vanderpump & Teddi Mellencamp May Have Awkward Run-In At Stassi’s Wedding After ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Stassi Schroeder’s wedding guest list includes Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp — which would make for a cute photo op, if LVP didn’t quit the show last June after feuding with the cast. Stassi spilled the tea on ‘WWHL,’ Feb. 4!

Stassi Schroeder‘s wedding, set for October 2020 in Rome, should be interesting to say the least. Both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp are invited to the nuptials, Stassi revealed during a February 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The author, who’s been friends with LVP since she was SUR server in 2010 explained how her friendship with Teddi came about.

“How do you navigate being friends with Teddi Mellencamp after all of the drama last year between her and LVP?” a caller who phoned into the show asked Stassi. “It’s so separate,” she admitted, explaining that her fiance, Beau Clark and Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave “have been friends for a very long time and so that’s how I became friends with Teddi.” Stassi added, “I love Teddi.”

Andy Cohen chimed in and asked, “So, they’ll both be invited to your wedding?” to which she replied, “Yes, yes they are [invited].”

Stassi and Beau’s wedding will take place in Rome this October. The pair got engaged on July 31, 2019. HollywoodLife recently caught up with Beau, who teased the couple’s wedding plans and more.

“She has a wedding dress,” Beau admitted during an exclusive interview back in December. Nonetheless, “I haven’t seen it yet. She won’t let me which is kind of fun that she hasn’t,” he said, noting, “There’s some surprises.”

As far as who will be part of the couple’s wedding party, Lala Kent, 29, has previously said that she’s going to be one of Stassi’s bridesmaids. However, Beau said, “I don’t think she [Stassi] has yet” made up her mind about who will stand by her on her wedding day.