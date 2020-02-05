Ayesha Curry, Mom of 3, Shows How It’s Done While Throwing Down Dance Moves

Ayesha Curry’s not afraid to bust a move off the dance floor! The mom of three got down on Instagram to ‘Try Again’ and basically slayed some of Aaliyah’s famous dance moves.

Ayesha Curry just proved that she’s still got the moves… even if her siblings don’t care. The celebrity chef, 30, posted a hilarious video to Instagram on February 5 that shows her trying to recreate the choreography from Aaliyah‘s iconic 2000 “Try Again” music video, and she’s actually pretty on point. She’s wearing a fairly similar outfit to Aaliyah’s, as well: leather pants, a matching crop top, and black boots. She captioned the video, “Actual footage of me doing… something. Thought it was dancing but alas 🤦🏽‍♀️. Sometimes you’ve just gotta laugh at yourself.

“Also my siblings arguing in the background have me hollering. Doesn’t matter if it’s 95’ or 2020 some things just never change 😂,” she added in the caption on her video, which you can watch below. Even if her siblings were too busy arguing about whether or not Ashanti or Aaliyah sang “Try Again” to pay attention to her, Ayesha’s friends were all about her moves. Gabrielle Union commented on the video with tons of hearts, while Yara Shahidi posted the dancer emoji. Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey‘s mother, dropped the heart-eyed emoji in the comments, and La La Anthony wrote, “Ok skinny!!😍😍”.

Skinny is right. It’s hard to believe that Ayesha is the mother of three kids, including a one-year-old, her son, Canon Curry. Her fans marveled at how flat her abs already look in that crop top! “She feelin’ herself in this lovely body. After 3 babies, I would be, too,” one fan wrote. “That body snapped back quick!” another noted.

Ayesha frequently shares photo of Canon, as well as her other two kids with husband Steph Curry, 31, daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, on social media. Most recently she posted the sweetest video of little Canon eating pizza in his high chair after getting his hair braided. Fans couldn’t handle the cuteness!