Angelina Pivarnick’s Doctor Says ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Is ‘Thrilled’ With Her New Breast Implants

Angelina Pivarnick showed off her new implants on Feb. 4 & her plastic surgeon gave HL EXCLUSIVE details about giving the ‘Jersey Shore’ star her dream body!

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, revealed new breast implants and proudly promoted her surgeon who she declared has “Hands of a God”. The Jersey Shore star shared a photo of herself in a white bra on Instagram while gushing over her new assets, all thanks to Dr. John Paul Tutela, celebrity plastic surgeon. HollywoodLife dished EXCLUSIVELY with Dr. Tutela about Angelina’s results and how “thrilled” she is about the work she had done. “She’s thrilled! She was just as thrilled right after having the surgery and now a little ways out since having the procedure and she couldn’t be happier with the results,” he confessed.

HollywoodLife also learned that the MTV star had a “breast augmentation and a breast lift” with enough time to recover before she wed Chris Larangeira in Nov. 2019. And although Angelina had never had surgery before, Dr. Tutela explained why she chose to go under the knife for the first time. “The biggest part for her was she felt like she had a little droop to her breast,” he revealed. “Even though she hadn’t had any kids, she did have a little weight fluctuation which left some sagging in the breast and that was the biggest impetus for why she had it done.”

Dr. Tutela explained, “There were two procedures, but it’s all done at once. With the breast augmentation, I placed highly cohesive silicone gel breast implants under the muscle. Essentially what happens with the breast lift is you cut out the extra skin, you raise and reposition the nipple in a more pleasing position on the breast mound. I placed the implant under the muscle because it essentially has less complications. One of the big complications that it protects against is called capsular contracture. That happens when the scar tissue around the implant stiffens up so placing the implant under the muscle protects that from happening. It also makes the implant a bit less noticeable by hiding the implant behind some of your own tissue.”

Leading up to Angelina’s first-ever surgery, Dr. Tutela explained the brunette beauty understandably felt a bit on edge. “She was definitely nervous but she was also really excited to have it done,” he said. “I think that she had wanted to have it done for a while and she was super excited to actually get it taken care of.” Luckily, Angelina had then-fiancé Chris by her side. “He was really supportive. Chris was there by her side at almost every appointment and taking care of her. He was really awesome, he was there for her every step of the way.”

Angelina was more than happy to show off her new curves and is clearly ecstatic with the results. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps. Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy!!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia. That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol. Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself. Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Hands of a god #bestplasticsurgeon”