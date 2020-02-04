‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick, 33, Reveals She Got Breast Implants — See Before & After Pics

‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to share a message that revealed she had breast enhancement surgery along with an eye-catching photo that showed off her new assets.

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, is looking a little different these days and it’s all due to some recent enhancement work she had done! The Jersey Shore star shared a photo of herself in a white bra on Instagram on Feb. 4 and in the caption, she proudly revealed she had breast implants done. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps 🥰🥰🥰. Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy !!!” she wrote in the caption before gushing about the surgery experience.

“I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing,” she continued. “He makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia. That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol. Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself. Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Hands of a god.”

Angelina’s breast surgery is just one headline-worthy thing to happen to her in the past few months. In Nov. 2019, she married Chris Larangeira and their wedding brought on major issues with her Jersey Shore co-stars and bridesmaids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWow” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese after they all made jokes about her at the reception. The brunette beauty took it hard and a source previously told us that she was so upset that it affected her wedding photos. “She barely has any photos she wanted from her wedding day and she blames her bridesmaids and their speech because she left the party for so long since she was so upset and missed several planned photos she was going to take,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

It’s great to see Angelina looking wonderful and feeling confident! We hope to see more gorgeous photos of her in the near future.