Teresa Giudice & Danielle Staub Had Intense Conversation At ‘RHONJ’ Reunion After Fallout: What It Means

After Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub faced each other at the ‘RHONJ’ reunion on Jan. 23, HollywoodLife has learned the current status of the co-stars’ friendship!

The Season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey filmed on Jan. 23, and we’ve learned that Teresa Giudice, 47, and Danielle Staub, 57, confronted their issues face-to-face! “Teresa and Danielle did have a conversation at the reunion,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Although Teresa and Danielle are friends in the current episodes playing out on Bravo, their relationship has since changed; after the reunion, they still “won’t be best friends again,” our source reveals. That doesn’t mean they are rivals, though.

“They seemed to figure out a way to be cordial,” our source adds. That’s because “Teresa just doesn’t want to fight with anyone anymore” — “her thoughts about life and relationships has completely changed with everything that’s gone on in her life.” While Teresa strives for more peace in her life, so are her castmates, apparently. “The RHONJ reunion which taped last week was quite explosive, but there wasn’t as much screaming and yelling as the reunions in the past,” our source also tells us. “The women found better ways to articulate themselves. It’s clear that they’ve matured and grown but it’s still going to be explosive and entertaining.”

Before the reunion, Teresa and Danielle’s feud actually included their fellow co-star/Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 40, too! “During filming, there was an incident involving Teresa, Danielle and Melissa that caused the rift in their friendship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in Dec. 2019. At the time, the insider told us “Danielle and Teresa’s friendship is beyond repair. They have both moved on completely from it and haven’t spoken since filming.” Clearly, they couldn’t give one another the cold shoulder at the reunion!

As for what happened between the trio of RHONJ stars, “the incident involved some serious allegations that the ladies made against one another and all were adamant about their stance in the situation,” the source told us. We’ll just have to wait and see to learn what those allegations are!