‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Rachel Thinks She Might Be Pregnant Again

Could Rachel already be expecting baby no. 2? That’s what her mom feared during the Feb. 4 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, just days after Rachel started dating her new boyfriend.

Rachel and her new boyfriend, Kody, may already be getting pretty serious because during the Feb. 4 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, she told her mom she was “late” with her period. Rachel’s mom couldn’t believe what she was hearing. Especially because Rachel is still so young and just met Kody. Plus, Rachel can barely take care of one baby, so how would she ever take care of two? Rachel didn’t seem to think that being “late” was a cause for concern, but when her mom heard about it, she ordered her boyfriend to run to the store and grab three pregnancy tests for better accuracy. This also came after Rachel and her mom fought about her going to take her driver’s test — Rachel said she wasn’t prepared and didn’t want to go, while her mom said she didn’t care and wanted to take her anyway. In the end, Rachel won the battle, but in turn, her mom said she’d never do anything for her ever again.

Meanwhile, Ashley‘s mom tried to make peace with Bar‘s mom, but that didn’t go so well. Ashley’s mom and Bar’s mom got on the phone with each other, but they quickly started arguing and Ashley’s mom recorded the entire conversation because she said she doesn’t trust Bar’s mom. And in the end, Ashley’s mom told Ashley that Bar’s mom is going to be a problem. Ashley and Bar also argued about having separate birthday parties for Holly. It was her idea, but he thought it was ridiculous, so eventually, they decided to just do one.

Later, Kayla learned that her mom got approved for the same apartment building as her. Initially, it bugged both her and Luke, but when Kayla learned that her mom would be living in the building next door to her, she didn’t think it’d be as bad as she had imagined. At least it’s not an apartment on the other side of Kayla’s wall, right?

Finally, Kiaya and Teazha started seeing a couple’s counselor in hopes of fixing their relationship. Well, Kiaya wants to fix it — Teazha thinks it’s too late. And Brianna decided not to take things slow after all, and officially started dating Jayden.

