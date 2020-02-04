Ellen DeGeneres debuts an all-new game during the Feb. 4 episode of ‘Ellen’s Game of Games.’ One contestant falls down during the new game called ‘Buckin’ Blasters.’

Ellen DeGeneres has a fun new game to show off during the Feb. 4 episode of Ellen’s Game of Games. Two contestants are put on top of a “buckin’ blaster” and have to fire away as pictures of their opponent as the blaster moves around. This game is NOT an easy one. At the end of the preview, the blaster speeds up and one of the contestants falls off the blaster!

Ellen has a blast — no pun intended — controlling the game. Ellen definitely doesn’t see the woman falling off the blaster coming, though! While the preview doesn’t reveal who won this game, it’s very clear that these two ladies are having so much fun. That’s what this show is all about!

The synopsis for the Feb. 4 episode of the hit game show reads: “Host Ellen DeGeneres puts contestants to the test with a brand-new game called ‘Buckin’ Blasters,’ along with ‘Mount Saint Ellen,’ ‘See You Later Alligator’ and ‘Aww Snap.’ The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to ‘Know or Go’ and the person who wins that round advances to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize.” Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

Ellen’s Game of Games is currently in its third season. Over the course of the latest season, Ellen has unveiled brand-new fun games that keep the show so exciting. There’s truly never a dull moment on Ellen’s Game of Games. The show is part of NBC’s Tuesday night lineup that also includes This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Ellen’s Game of Games airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.