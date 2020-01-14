Contestants are tasked with the brand-new game ‘Runaway Bride’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ and they all take a tumble as they try to win.

Leave it to Ellen’s Game of Games to continue to come up with amazing and hilarious new games. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 14 episode, three contestants put on wedding dresses to compete in “Runaway Bride.” The contestants have to run across a moving platform to fetch three slices of “cake” to win the game. Right away, two of the contestants fall down as the platform moves. Their falls aren’t pretty.

One contestant, Samantha, is the first to catch a piece of “cake” needed to win the game. The winner will move on to play “Know or Go.” She immediately goes back to get another piece but there’s a little collision on the way, causing her to fall down. Meanwhile, Casey just can’t get her footing and continues to take a tumble pretty much every time she stands up. Tonia is right on Samantha’s heels as she races to grab a piece of “cake.” Host Ellen DeGeneres gets a good chuckle out of this game.

The synopsis for the Jan. 14 episode reads: “Contestants will play ‘Dizzy Dash,’ ‘Son of a One-Eyed Monster,’ ‘Blindfolded Musical Chairs.’ and the all-new game ‘Runaway Bride.’ The winner of each round advances to ‘Know or Go’ and the winner of that round advances to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize.”

The series returned for season 3 on Jan. 7 with Ellen as the host. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer. Contestants play different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to play “Know or Go.” The winner of “Know of Go” gets the chance to play an epic game of “Hot Hands” where they have to guess as many answers as they can in a designated amount of time. Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.