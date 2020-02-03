Chris Brown Proudly Shows Off Son With Precious New Photo Of Ammika & Baby Aeko

Chris Brown loves his little family! The R&B singer took to Instagram to share a photo of Ammika Harris lovingly cradling their baby boy, Aeko.

Chris Brown, 30, is a proud Instagram dad. Once again, he shared another post of Ammika Harris, 26, showering their two-month-old son Aeko with love on Feb. 3! This time, Breezy opted to show Instagram fans a portrait of Ammika, without a top, hugging Aeko close to her chest. It was a beautiful moment shared between mother and son, and you can see the picture, here.

Despite Chris’ shout-out to Ammika, it’s unclear if the exes are dating again after welcoming their son in Nov. 2019. The singer even led fans to believe he still had his ex Rihanna, 31, on his mind after uploading a cryptic post to his Instagram Story on Jan. 27. It showed a video of Breezy smiling during an old video, and Chris wrote over the clip, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” Of course, Chris didn’t specify which “her” — AKA, which ex-girlfriend — he was “still in love” with.

While Chris’ love life remains under wraps, he’s certainly not private about his life as a father! The “No Guidance” singer often shares posts of Aeko and his daughter Royalty, 5, whom he shares with his ex Nia Guzman. His plus-one to the 2020 Grammys was even his own daughter! Chris and Royalty adorably posed on the red carpet at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, and you could just tell that Chris loves being a dad.

Now that Chris is a father of two, he “dedicates all his free time to his family now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January. “He rarely goes out or parties anymore, and the only time he’s away from [his kids] is if he’s working. His priorities have completely shifted and he’s matured so much over these past few years since becoming a father.” His Instagram certainly reflects these shifted priorities!