Sam Takes On Cap’s Shield, Loki Returns & More In First Footage Of ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ & More

Captain America’s right-hand men are back, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The first footage of ‘Falcon & the Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki,’ and ‘WandaVision’ was revealed during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier are just getting started. The two heroes are ready for their next chapter after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The first trailer for their standalone series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Loki and WandaVision, arrived during the Super Bowl. The footage showed plenty of action and familiar faces.

Other Marvel stars joining Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the Disney+ series include Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, the villain responsible for the Avengers splitting up in Captain America: Civil War. Wyatt Russell also stars as John Walker, along with Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, and Noah Mills.

Fans got their first taste of Sam and Bucky working together in Captain America: Civil War. They notoriously went head-to-head with Spider-Man during the airport battle and their reaction to Steve kissing Sharon was downright hilarious. Sam and Bucky are certainly going to bring the thrills, but they’re bringing the laughs as well. They’re both in a similar spot as they journey into the next phase of their lives without Steve. The series will consist of 6 episodes that will be released weekly. Falcon & The Winter Soldier is set to premiere in August 2020 on Disney+.

The trailer also showed the first footage of WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and Loki with the one and only Tom Hiddleston. “I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” Loki threatens in the teaser. Whatever he’s up to, he’s always going to bring some type of mischief and we are here for it.