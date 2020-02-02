Tweets
Trump Says Super Bowl Champs Kansas City Chiefs Are From Kansas, Not Missouri & Twitter Erupts

Donald Trump
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/SIPA/Shutterstock
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker (7) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises his arms after his team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Political News Editor

Donald Trump attempted to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on their big Super Bowl win, but left their fans fuming when he said that they represented Kansas — NOT Missouri.

Congratulating the Super Bowl champions as president shouldn’t be a difficult task. And yet, Donald Trump still managed to mess it up when he applauded the Kansas City Chiefs for representing the wrong state. “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Kansas. You are true Champions!” It’s nice enough, but here’s the thing: the Chiefs play in the Kansas City that’s in Missouri.

Though Trump almost immediately deleted and retweeted with Missouri in the February 2 message, the tweet had already been screen grabbed and sent around to be mocked widely. “He continues his incredible streak of tweeting something wrong at the perfect time,” reporter Mike Isaac tweeted. “I am in awe.” Another Twitter user pointed out that we might have a second #SharpieGate on our hands, referring to when Trump redrew a hurricane map to reflect incorrect info he had shared earlier about the storm.

“Tomorrow we find out that Kansas has annexed parts of Missouri,” they joked. Modern Family producer Danny Zuker, a longtime Trump critic, tweeted, “I know he’s a corrupt racist sexual predator devoid of morals & empathy but we should never lose sight of his incredible stupidity. #Missouri.” Most people, frankly, just called him stupid.

Trump wasn’t at Super Bowl LIV physically (he was golfing at Mar-a-Lago in nearby Palm Beach), but he made his presence known with a brief, but dour campaign ad.Presidential candidates don’t typically buy Super Bowl ads, but both Trump and 2020 Democratic nominee Mike Bloomberg shelled out $10 million each for their spot.